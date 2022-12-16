'C' is for Christmas and local cookie faves

Cookies and treats are almost synonymous with Christmas, and locals have their fair share of favorites.
Several varieties of cookies are doing well at area bakeries and sweet shops.
“Decorated sugar cookies are always most popular for any holiday,” said Laura Kooy of Sugar Momma’s Bakery.
Adrian Martin, host at Sweet Arts Bake House, said gingerbread and shortbread are popular picks.
“Lavender tea cookies are my absolute favorite,” said Martin. “They are light and airy, made with real tea leaf. Perfect amount of sweetness”
Different types of treats are flying off the shelves at The Sweet Tooth Bake Shop.
“Our most popular are the snickerdoodles and chocolate chip,” said Owner Michelle Holiman.
Felicia Simpson of Sandee’s Eats and Treats said the bakery makes a decorate-it-yourself cookie kit that they just can't keep in stock.
“We also keep a pretty steady supply of chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter no bakes going out the door,” said Simpson.
Members of the What's Happening in Tahlequah Facebook group were asked to share their favorite Christmas cookies on Dec. 15.
Brenda Jones said her favorite are pecan sandies, while Maria Orr said she preferred sugar cookies and those with chocolate chips.
Tahlequah resident Ralph Lynch recalled his childhood for his favorite Christmas sweeties.
“In the late '40s and early '50s, I attended a little one-room school, grades 1-6,” said Lynch. “When it got extremely cold, we would circle our desks around a pot-belly coal stove to stay warm.”
Lynch said the school kids would memorize lines and rehearse for skits. They would also decorate a large cedar tree, supplied by their fathers, with ornaments from home.
“Then, on a night before Christmas, we had our party – called Christmas Tree – when we children performed. Santa would arrive and we each received a brown paper sack filled with fruit, nuts and hard candy,” he said. “Sounds simple, but those were my favorite times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.