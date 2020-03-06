Century 21 Wright Real Estate and Edna Kimble were honored during the One21 Experience, the annual gathering of global Century 21 brokers and affiliated agents in Los Angeles, Feb. 23-26, for delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers and sellers in Oklahoma.
Wright Real Estate received the 2019 State Award for being No. 1 office by sales production and closings. Kimble was tapped for a 2019 State Award for being No. 1 producer by sales production and closings.
In its inaugural year, the Century 21 State Award recognizes sales professionals and C21 offices that have gone "above and beyond" to provide personalized, unique moments to consumers throughout the real estate relationship.
"The award was created to honor our system members who are changing the way consumers and industry professionals interact as together, as a brand, we move this business from strictly transactional to experiential," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Their accomplishments show that our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences is resonating with homebuyers and sellers who deserve, and demand, more from their real estate agent and company of choice."
Century 21 Wright Real Estate is a full-service brokerage at 103 Mimosa Lane in Tahlequah.
