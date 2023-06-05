The inaugural NYC Cabaret Classic took the stage on Saturday, May 13, for a night of music, award-winning performers, and entertainment – and the audience loved it.
Holly Sisk, Tahlequah High School vocal music director, coordinated the event with Suzanne Sullivan. Sisk said Saturday’s show was one nobody will soon forget.
“On the beautiful Tahlequah Public Schools Performing Arts Center stage was Natalie Douglas, Eric Yves Garcia, Director Jeff Harnar, Todd Murry, Mark Nadler, Elizabeth Sullivan, KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Tim Sullivan, and Jon Weber,” said Sisk.
Sisk said this was Jon’s second visit to Tahlequah. Previously, Weber came to town to accompany and work with Sisk’s music students on their spring performance.
“His first Tahlequah performance was in May 2022, and they couldn’t wait to have him back,” she said.
Sisk said Harnar directed a “New York City-worthy show that wowed the hometown crowd.”
“The beloved NSU Quartet started the evening with an upbeat gospel quartet, Trico Blue and Kate Morton were crowd favorites with their impressive solos, and the THS Jazz Choir was in top form with ‘Birdland,’” she said. “The emcee, David Fuller, introduced the stars and the crowd was then off for a special evening of entertainment. An exciting surprise was when cabaret star Natalie Douglas invited [Tahlequah Middle School] history teacher Trico Blue to join her in a duet that resulted in a tremendous ovation.”
Sisk said bringing these stars into the performing arts center was a labor of love from the Tahlequah schools and community.
“Every performer that was invited, said ‘Yes!’ and, with the backing of major donors from the community and across the state, they were able to make it happen,” she said. “Cherokee Nation Business, the Cherokee Nation, and Northeastern State University provided the largest donations, as well as scholarships for students.”
What’s next
Sisk and Sullivan are hoping and planning for the second NYC Cabaret Classic and invite those who are interested to “stay tuned.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.