Ward 2 Tahlequah City Council candidate Gary Cacy has announced that he will remain in the race, after all.
On Dec. 16, Cacy said he would be withdrawing from the February election after word began circulating about some trouble he'd had.
“My character and my reputation were immediately being questioned from day one of the campaign, and I didn’t want to go through that,” said Cacy. “I didn’t think I deserved it, and if I wasn't going to be appreciated for my willingness to come forward to serve the city, I didn’t want to proceed.”
City Clerk DeAnna Hammons spoke with the election board and was told Cacy’s name was still going be on the ballot for the nonpartisan election.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said Friday that since Cacy was never removed from the ballot, he can continue to campaign for the position of city councilor.
The Tahlequah Daily Press was informed about a 2014 internal investigation at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that involved Cacy, who was an investigator at the time.
District Attorney Jack Thorp confirmed there was a probe involving Cacy and another CCSO employee six years ago. Cacy continues to be presumed innocent, and the allegations were disputed and charges were never filed.
“You’re talking about a personnel matter with the sheriff’s office. I do represent them and I’m leaving it up to [Sheriff] Jason [Chennault] to respond,” Thorp said. “I will say I was aware of an investigation in 2014 that had been turned over to my office."
Chennault said a matter involving possible embezzlement led to Cacy’s departure from CCSO.
Cacy contacted the Daily Press on Thursday, Dec. 24 to say he was going to continue to campaign for the election.
“I have received an outpouring of support since my intention to withdraw from the race was announced in the Tahlequah Daily Press,” said Cacy. “I have received calls, texts and messages from numerous community leaders, private citizens, and business owners, friends and family that have offered their encouragement and beliefs in my ability, integrity, and willingness to continue to serve the citizens of Tahlequah.”
Keith Baker is the other candidate in the Ward 2 race.
Specific details of the investigation were not available by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.