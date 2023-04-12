Like the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield, river cane doesn’t get the respect it deserves.
In fact, its environmental and cultural importance should earn it even more respect, said Roger Cain, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma tribal ethnobotanist – perhaps the most earnest advocate for river cane. As tribal ethnobotanist, he promotes preserving the critically-endangered plant.
River cane is one of three indigenous bamboos in North America, Cain told a group attending the 50th Annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University on Wednesday, April 12.
Cain said river cane is like Native Americans in one important aspect: They were once the predominant people in this country, and river cane could be found in many areas in abundance. Over the past couple of centuries, there has been a 98% decline of river cane ecosystems, thanks to humans.
“We were 100% of the population. We now account for 1.5% to 2%. River cane’s in the same boat. We had those river cane forests, but we destroyed them,” he said.
He showed current photos of the remnants of what were once vast river cane patches in northeastern Oklahoma – one near Christie, one on Barren Fork. There also was a large patch of river cane along the Arkansas River near where the OG&E plant at Muskogee is now.
These canebrakes must have been impressive indeed. Cain said the plant can grow up to 50 feet tall, although the highest he has seen plants achieve is 30 feet.
In 1937, Works Progress Administration workers collected data on the survival of river cane, which Cain has found quite informative.
Livestock was one reason for the disappearance of river cane. The cane is about 20% protein and provides excellent fodder for cattle.
“You could put the livestock in the canebrakes and they wouldn’t go anywhere,” said Cain.
He became interested in river cane, its cultivation, and uses as a boy, when he played in the canebrakes.
A survey of river cane in the Cherokee Nation showed it present on only 76 acres out of more than 56,000 acres of tribal land, much of it in the southern part of Adair County.
Sometimes it takes notice by people from elsewhere to make others appreciate what they have, Cain said.
A number of years ago, the Memphis Zoo was running out of bamboo to feed its pandas and started looking into other sources. The zoo staff discovered river cane worked well — in fact, the pandas actually preferred it to what they had been eating.
River cane is specially adapted to feeding a dozen species — including now-extinct passenger pigeons and parakeets. Some that still rely on it include the long-eared bat – of which only five colonies are left in this country – the cane rattler, Swainson’s warbler, the burrowing beetle, and the Cherokee Attakullakulla moth.
But that’s not the only environmental benefit of river cane. With today’s pollution sources, some of which come from the agricultural industry, river cane could be a vital tool for preserving water quality. It reduces nitrogen and phosphorus by more than 90% from storm and ground water runoff, Cain said.
The River Cane Restoration Alliance is a relatively new organization encouraging preservation of the plant and restoration of canebrakes.
Traditionally, some landowners have wanted to eliminate river cane from their property because they see it as a nuisance.
Cain assures these farmers he is trying to preserve the cane that’s already there, not planting new cane. The plant can’t be purchased commercially. Only one nursery, which is university affiliated, grows river cane in this country.
The UKB has received a grant to manage river cane. They are addressing river cane on public access areas to rivers and lakes and connecting fragmented river cane systems. They also are removing invasive species that harm the cane.
“Honeysuckle will get on top of river cane and smother it out,” he said.
One of his main goals is getting the federal government to recognize the importance of river cane and its preservation.
