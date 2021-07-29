Calculating heat index critical for summer safety

Emergency management officials say factoring in the heat index is critical in dealing with the dog days of summer, just as the wind chill factor is in the winter.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the heat index is also known as the "apparent temperature."
"[It] is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature," said Underwood. "This has important implications for the human body's comfort."
The body begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself when it gets too hot, and Underwood said if the perspiration isn't able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature.
"When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body's temperature. When the atmospheric moisture content - i.e. relative humidity - is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases," he said.
The body feels warmer in humid conditions and feels cooler in arid conditions, when relative humidity decreases because the rate of perspiration increases.
"There is [a] direct relationship between the air temperature and relative humidity and the heat index, meaning as the air temperature and relative humidity increase, the heat index increases," said Underwood.
If a person is exposed to direct sunlight, the head index value can increase by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
"Heat indices meeting or exceeding 103 degrees Fahrenheit can lead to dangerous heat disorders with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity in the heat," said Underwood.
A heat stroke can occur if the body temperature reaches 104 degrees or higher.
The warning signs of heat exhaustion include: nausea, fatigue, dizziness, profusely sweating, or muscle cramping. Individuals who are experiencing these signs should move to an air-conditioned place, drink plenty of water, remove any tight clothing, and take a cold shower.
Heat exhaustion doesn't require immediate medical attention, while heat stroke does. If someone is experiencing a rapid heart rate, vomiting, disorientation, or failing to sweat, 911 should be called immediately.
