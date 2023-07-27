Accused of trafficking more than 200 pounds of marijuana in the Hulbert area, a California man was released recently on bond into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
According to court documents, Augustin Fridlender, 47, Grass Valley, California, was released on an own recognizance bond. This allows the defendant to be released from jail in exchange for signing an agreement promising to return to court and abiding by other conditions.
Fridlender was arrested on May 2, 2023, after the Hulbert Police Department discovered approximately 260 pounds of marijuana in his possession. Fridlender pleaded not guilty to the charge on May 12, 2023.
The defendant was given a $40,000 bond during his initial appearance after the felony charge was filed on May 10, 2023.
Fridlender is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
Fridlender is represented by Muskogee attorney Dan Medlock, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
