A California man pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court in May after being accused of trafficking more than 200 pounds of marijuana in the Hulbert area.
Augustin Fridlender, 47, Grass Valley, California, was given a $40,000 bond during his initial appearance after the felony charge was filed on May 10, 2023.
The defendant was arrested on May 2, 2023, after the Hulbert Police Department discovered approximately 260 pounds of marijuana in his possession. Fridlender pleaded not guilty to the charge on May 12.
Fridlender is represented by Muskogee attorney Dan Medlock, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state. The defendant is scheduled to appear again in court at 10 a.m. on June 28, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
