After pleading no contest, a California man accused of having a firearm in his possession and exposing himself at the Rodeway Inn received a 10-year suspended sentence.
In a case filed April 13, 2023, in Cherokee County District Court, Michael Ray Will, 44, of Bay Point, California faced felony charges of indecent exposure and possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and misdemeanor charges of carrying a firearm while under the influence and resisting an officer.
According to court documents, Will exposed his genitals at the hotel while he was under the influence of alcohol on March 3, 2023.
He also reportedly exposed himself to a guest and asked her to perform sexual acts for money, and gave the hotel manager empty shell casings and told her he “shot someone up” earlier that day, according to police reports.
Police found Will asleep on his bed in his room, and when he awoke and officers began to detain him, he reportedly began pulling his arms away and tried to flee out of a window. Authorities ultimately deployed their Tasers on the defendant.
The defendant was found to have in his possession a Polymer 80 9mm handgun.
Will had previously been convicted of making criminal threats on July 24, 2014, in Contra Costa County, California. Authorities also found an empty bottle of Skyy Vodka and a box of ammunition.
Will first pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 16, 2023, before pleading no contest on June 21, 2023.
Along with the 10-year suspended sentence, the felony charge of indecent exposure was reduced to a misdemeanor of outraging public decency.
The defendant also received permission to transfer to probation to California.
