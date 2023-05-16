A California man accused of drug trafficking more than 200 pounds of marijuana received a $40,000 bond in Cherokee County District Court.
A case was filed on May 10, 2023, on Augustin Fridlender, 47, Grass Valley, California, who was arrested for drug trafficking after the Hulbert Police Department found approximately 260 pounds of marijuana in the defendant’s possession on May 2, 2023.
According to court documents, marijuana is a controlled dangerous substance in Schedule I of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Fridlender is represented by Muskogee attorney Dan Medlock, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state. The defendant is set to make his initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. May 30 before Associate District Judge Joshua King.
