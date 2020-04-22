Call center adapts to virus, some workers at home

Area companies with a large number of employees have been seriously impacted by COVID-19, and the Everise C3 call center in Tahlequah has been forced to adapt.
Everise has a global workforce of about 12,000 people, with centers in the U.S., Guatemala, Philippines, Malaysia, and Ireland. There is also a new office being set up in Japan. Meanwhile, the center in Tahlequah typically has around 150 to 200 employees, depending on the time of the year.
As municipalities across the country and in other countries began implementing shelter-at-home precautions, the company worked on getting as many people home as possible, regardless of what local authorities were offering as guidance, said Jeremy Jepperson, executive vice president of operations.
"We kind of anticipated, based on some of the countries that were further along in Asia, where we would need to be," said Jepperson. "So as a company, we're really proud of the fact that we've gotten 90 percent of our people to be able to work at home. As a company of 12,000, that's a phenomenal undertaking, and we did that in about 3-1/2 weeks."
The remaining 10 percent of employees are still working in the Everise facilities. Some sites had to be completely shut down, but the Tahlequah center continues to operate. The virus outbreak has impacted the way it does business, though, as it offers customer, technical, and communication services for a variety of industries. Some of those have seen an surge in demand, while others have suffered a decrease.
"So in the travel and the hospitality industry, there was a surge in business right away, with everybody canceling and wanting to get their money back," said Jepperson. "Now that's all settled down and the business has kind of dropped. We anticipate it will come back at some point, but we've been able to shift those jobs in other roles where there's surges in businesses. We're probably 20 to 25 percent more busy in the communication sector than we were a month ago."
Meanwhile, the technical support required for security systems and at-home offices has increased. So has the need for help in health care. The fluctuation in business, but desire to keep workers employed, has spurred the company to seek relief from its various landlords.
During a Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting April 15, the board of trustees approved a rent relief request for four months. Tahlequah site director Brad Boyle said in the meeting that "because of our revenue impact - after having to close sites as a company overall - we're asking for a rent waiver for the second quarter this year."
While some sites may have closed, and others operating with condensed hours of operation, it still costs money to maintain the buildings.
"I don't want to add to the unemployment in the country," said Jepperson. "So it was very much motivated by how do we keep people to work, how do we get our landlords and our vendors to work with us in partnership so that we can keep Americans employed?"
Although business has fluctuated, Everise is hiring at the moment, which is something Jepperson said cannot be said for other call center companies.
Like many other businesses, it has implement safety measures for workers. With many employees working from home now, it's easier for those still on site to socially distance themselves. Temperature screenings have been implemented and employees are sitting farther away from one another.
"We're really just trying to make sure that everybody feels safe, that they feel valued in this time of crisis, and that we are not contributing to them not being able to be employed to support their families," said Jepperson.
