The Northeastern State University American Indian Heritage Committee is accepting proposals for individuals who are interested in presenting at the 48th Annual Symposium on the American Indian. Priority consideration will be given to proposals received by Jan. 17.
The Symposium on the American Indian will be held April 13-18, 2020, centered on the theme “Visionaries of Indian Country.” American Indians carry with them the knowledge, traditions and language of their ancestors as they serve as leaders within their family, tribe and community. These visionaries are not just focused on the here and now, but are cognizant of how decisions made today will impact future generations. This concept of the seventh generation is a way of life for many indigenous people, a method of integrating the past, present and future. The visionaries of Indian Country are vital to the preservation and sustainability of languages, community, environment and sovereignty.
Keynote speakers will include: Mark Trahant (Shoshone-Bannock), editor of Indian Country Today and Board Chair for Vision Maker Media; Adrienne Keene (Cherokee), assistant professor of American and Ethnic Studies at Brown University; and Kainoa Embernate (ʻŌiwi Hawaiʻi), founder of Hālau ʻŌlelo, an online school for the Hawaiian Language.
Suggested presentation topics include: sustainability, cultural preservation, environmental justice, tribal sovereignty, community building, Indigenous leadership, history from an indigenous perspective, indigenous knowledge, anthropology, language revitalization, art, and literature.
The committee will conduct a blind review of each proposal. The best proposals will articulate a clear objective and purpose as well as importance of the point of view to be expressed. Proposals need to show evidence of scholarly care, clear and effective argument and/or a basis in research. Proposals are being accepted online at https://tinyurl.com/SOTAI2020.
The Symposium on the American Indian is a community event, there is no registration fee, and events are open to the public. Funding has been provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council and Oklahoma Humanities Council.
For more information, visit cts.nsuok.edu and follow the link to the NSU Symposium. Individuals may also contact the Center for Tribal Studies for more information at tribalstudies@nsuok.edu or 918-444-4350.
