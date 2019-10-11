OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Historical Society is seeking papers and presentations for the 2020 Oklahoma History Conference, which will be held April 22-24, at The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park near Hulbert. A total of 14 presentation sessions will take place Thursday and Friday mornings.
This year's theme is "Connecting Cultures: Exploring the Three Forks." The Three Forks is the area of present-day Oklahoma where the Verdigris and Neosho (Grand) Rivers merge into the Arkansas River. Trade was important in this region prior to European contact and later as French explorers exchanged goods with the Caddos and Wichitas. Prominent early traders included Auguste Pierre Chouteau and Sam Houston. It is also where the United States built Indian Territory's first military outpost, Fort Gibson, in 1824. The region was the terminus of the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Trail of Tears and eventually became part of the Osage, Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Nations. The Texas Road and the Arkansas River served as main arteries for travel, serving explorers, traders, immigrants and the military.
The OHS encourages presentations related to the theme, but will accept proposals on all aspects of Oklahoma history.
Sessions will be 45 minutes in length and will feature one presentation not to exceed 30 minutes. This will allow 15 minutes for an introduction and questions. Individuals interested in making a presentation should prepare a one-page proposal including the title and a 100-word description of the presentation; the name, address, phone number and email address of the presenter; and a short vita or biographical sketch.
Presentation proposals are being accepted now. The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, Dec. 27. Those who submit proposals will be notified of their status by early February 2020, if not sooner. Registration fees for presenters will be waived. Send presentation proposals to Larry O'Dell, Oklahoma Historical Society, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73105. Proposals also may be emailed to O'Dell at lodell@okhistory.org.
