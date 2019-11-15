OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Historical Society is seeking papers and presentations for the 2020 Oklahoma History Conference, April 22-24, at The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park. A total of 14 sessions will take place Thursday morning, April 23, and Friday morning, April 24.
This year's theme is "Connecting Cultures: Exploring the Three Forks." The Three Forks is the area of present-day Oklahoma where the Verdigris and Neosho (Grand) Rivers merge into the Arkansas River. Trade was important prior to European contact and later as French explorers exchanged goods with the Caddos and Wichitas. It is where the U.S. built Indian Territory's first military outpost, Fort Gibson, in 1824. The region was the terminus of the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Trail of Tears and became part of the Osage, Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Nations. The Texas Road and the Arkansas River served as main arteries for travel. The OHS urges presentations related to the theme.
Sessions are 45 minutes. Individuals should prepare a one-page proposal, including the title, and a 100-word description of the presentation; name, address, phone number and email address of the presenter; and a short vita or biographical sketch.
Deadline is Dec. 27. Submitters will be notified of their status by February 2020. Registration fees for presenters is waived. Send to Larry O'Dell, Oklahoma Historical Society, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or email to wlodell@okhistory.org.
