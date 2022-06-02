Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said his department received a call from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday - a half an hour after the shooting that left five people dead.
According to Franklin, the dispatcher reported that a woman said her husband killed several people at the office of Dr. Preston Phillips on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.
Phillips was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and visitor William Love, police said. The chief identified the shooter as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, who then killed himself.
“This would have been a half hour after the event occurred,” Franklin said of the call from Cherokee County. “We received two follow-up phone calls from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office providing clarifying information. All of this information was after the fact,” he said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed that a woman called the 911 Center after 6 p.m. and told dispatchers she believed Michael Louis was going to target a place in Tulsa.
“When you call 911, you’re asked if you need police, fire or ambulance. The woman said she didn’t know, but probably law enforcement,” said Chennault.
According to the sheriff, the caller said her ex-husband could be planning a shooting in Tulsa; however, that call was made too late.
“She did what she needed to do to report what had been told to her. It’s unfortunate there was a time delay there, but that’s nobody’s fault,” said Chennault.
He said he did not have any information on whether or not the caller lived in Cherokee County, but she was in the county when the 911 call was made.
The Muskogee Police Department was notified by Tulsa PD of a possible bomb inside a house at 3325 Park Place North. Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place and for others to avoid the area. Police confirmed the bomb threat was connected to Louis.
