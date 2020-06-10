Bingo lovers can rejoice once again, for June 8 marked the reopening of games at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707.
After many weeks of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 40 people attended Monday's event, and many were ready to get back into the excitement and fun of a night of bingo.
Earlene Rystedt, president of the VFW Auxiliary, has been managing the bingo nights since their inception 12 years ago. The weekly event was created to help raise money, while also bringing the community together.
“We started our bingo up to help the VFW because they had no way to generate money to pay their bills,” said Rystedt. “We don’t make a whole lot of money, but we make enough to ensure that they can pay their utilities and things of that sort.”
The VFW was founded in 1899 and currently has over one million members. To become a member, one must have served in a war in a foreign country during a time of conflict, such as the Vietnam or Korean wars.
The VFW is one of the few remaining bingo spots in Tahlequah, so its reopening has put smiles on a number of faces in the community.
Deborah Smoke, treasurer of the VFWA, has been involved with VFW bingo almost since it began.
“My favorite part of our bingo is the people,” said Smoke. “Everyone here is friends. If someone is missing, you know it. If someone’s been sick, people worry.”
Some of the regulars were missing Monday night, but many of the elders are still hesitant to get out during the pandemic. Seating has been adjusted to account for social distancing standards.
Smoke wants to remind everyone that players do not have to be veterans or even seniors. All interested individuals are welcome, so long as they know how to play.
“A lot of people think you have to be a veteran to play, but that isn’t true,” said Smoke. “Everyone is welcome to play, even children.”
Player packs range in price from $10-$27, and a snack bar available. The prize amounts differ every week, depending on how many participants there are.
Check it out
Early bird bingo games begin at 6:30 p.m. each Monday, and regular play is at 7. VFW Post 3707 is at the corner of Choctaw Street and Park Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.