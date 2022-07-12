Whether downed in a shot or mixed in a cocktail, vodka is a often a party favorite. This National Vodka Week, earmarked for the second week of July, and local liquor stores and pubs offer the low-down on this bar staple.
Thomas McKinney, owner of Rum Runners, has been with the liquor store since 2013.
“Our most popular [brand] is going to be the Tito’s. That’s a corn-based vodka, so its going to be sweeter than a grain-based vodka.
According to McKinney, the recipe for vodka is flexible.
“It can be made out of pretty much anything,” said McKinney.
McKinney said he’s seen hemp-based and grape-based vodkas. He explained that vodka is a neutral-base spirit that can used to make other alcohols.
“Once you start adding juniper and botanicals [to vodka], you get gin,” said McKinney.
Vodka can come in a variety of flavors. McKinney recalled a buttered popcorn-flavored vodka that used to be available.
“If there’s a flavor out there, there’s likely a vodka with it,” said McKinney.
McKinney ticked off his favorite vodkas.
“The Nue or the TLC,” said McKinney. “They’re still corn-based but they’re a better price than the Tito’s. TLC is distributed by an independent, Oklahoma company.”
McKinney said that while the TLC isn’t technically local, he enjoys supporting it more than the “big-wig” companies.
Rum Runners has several local vodkas on its shelves, like Garden Club Vodka from Wander Folk Spirits in Guthrie and Slight Spirits. As vodka's definition can be broad, Slight Spirits is a bit on the border of it, as McKinney explained.
“Slight Spirits has added botanicals so it can’t really be called a vodka, but it doesn’t have juniper, so it’s not a gin,” said McKinney.
McKinney said Rum Runners will now be offering in-store tastings on the new Garden Club Vodkas, for those interested in sampling it.
At The Y Liquor in Tahlequah offers Garden Club as well, among other vodka brands. Owner and Manager Joseph Paden listed some of the store’s most popular brands.
“Tito’s is probably the No. 1 seller. Grey Goose is up there, and Skyy,” said Paden.
In regard to Garden Club, Paden is a fan.
“I like it a lot,” said Paden. “It’s very smooth for local stuff.”
For another local offering, Paden pointed to Rose Rock Coffee Vodka – not made with local vodka, but flavored with coffee from Tahlequah’s Rose Rock Coffee.
“Vodka is all over the place, to be honest,” said Paden. “There are so many flavors.”
In downtown Tahlequah, Kroner and Baer Brewpub has many signature cocktails featuring vodka. Bartender Michael Payne suggested some menu options.
“Moscow mules are really popular,” said Payne. “Bloody Marys are also vodka-based.”
Payne said Tito’s is the pub’s most popular vodka, but the bar also serves Prairie Wolf, Grey Goose, Smirnoff and other flavored vodkas.
“Deep Eddy [lemon vodka] is used predominately for lemon drop martinis,” said Payne. “Some people get it in shots or in a mixer.”
But why vodka? Payne commented on the spirit’s popularity.
“A lot of the time, people like vodka because it’s more versatile,” said Payne.
