Camp Lutherhoma welcomed children to its summer camp last week with outdoor activities and religious discipleship. The theme for summer 2022 is "Created."
On its website, Camp Lutherhoma states that its mission is "to nurture discipleship in Jesus Christ, in outdoor settings, which excites believers to share the love of Christ to the world."
On Wednesday, Camp Director John Busch described a typical day for the campers.
"We are a Christian camp. Before breakfast, we have devotion by the river," said Busch. "Then typical camp stuff: fishing, archery, crafts."
However, the campers aren't alone all day.
"Our counselors stick with their cabin group all day long. Each cabin has a counselor and two support staff. We try to keep it around eight kids a cabin."
Busch reported a big turnout for this summer.
"Lots of kids this year," said Busch. "Higher numbers than in the past 10 years and a full staff," said Busch.
A member of staff, Counselor Titus Gutu, described he felt working with the kids.
"It makes me feel like I'm 10 again," said Gutu. "This is my first summer [as a counselor], but I was a camper here for a couple years."
Hose in hand, Gutu sprayed the kids running around in the grass.
"We're right on the river," said Gutu. "This week, it's been about 83 degrees. It will be in the 70s and 80s all summer."
To cool off, the campers swam in the pool and played on a slip-'n'-slide, one of many activities available while kids attend the camp, as Busch explained.
"Wednesday and Thursday, we do adventure days. They sign up ahead of time to a full-day adventure," said Busch. "We have a lot of adventure programs here."
Lutherhoma splits its campers into sessions based on age. Kinetic is ages 7-9, Force is ages 9-12, Energy is ages 13-15, and Dynamic is ages 14-18.
Different age groups can sign up for various adventures, including mountain biking and rafting.
On 120 acres east of Tahlequah by the Illinois River, Camp Lutherhoma was described by Busch as secluded and private.
"People do float down past us all the time," said Busch.
This summer, Camp Lutherhoma is scheduled to have weekly camp sessions until mid-August. Busch added that young people can apply for financial aid to attend the camp; the grants are called "Camperships."
"We're pretty excited to offer camp to families who can't afford it," said Busch.
Camp Lutherhoma is owned and operated by the Oklahoma District of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod, described on the LCMS website as "a fellowship of congregations committed to caring, sharing, teaching, preaching and reaching people so as to bring them into a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ."
