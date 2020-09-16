Campaign to promote minority business enterprises

In honor of the 2020 National Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week), the REI Native American Business Center will launch a “Buy MBE Day” in Oklahoma on Saturday. The Oklahoma Center will join the national network of MBDA Business and Specialty Centers across the country in demonstrating support and commitment to the minority business community.
The inaugural launch is intended to encourage corporations, government buyers, and individuals to shop and purchase goods and services from their local minority-owned business community. Buy MBE Day also offers an important forum for helping generate awareness of the economic and quality of life contributions made by minority firms.
“Here in Oklahoma, we are extremely proud of the businesses we serve, working to create greater access to capital, contracts, and markets,” said Lesa Steele, program coordinator. “We’re gearing up for Buy MBE Day to do all we can to help promote and commemorate the day throughout our community and inspire others to spend more dollars with our local minority-owned businesses.”
The inaugural awareness campaign launches on the last day of the MED Week, a national observance by presidential proclamation, whose week-long events feature award presentations, industry sessions, and networking opportunities in a dynamic virtual environment. Joining forces with the national network of MBDA Business Centers and Specialty Centers, the Oklahoma Center will champion and promote support for minority-owned firms and aid in addressing the devastating impacts of business disruptions and economic hardships that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about the “Buy MBE Day 2020” national initiative and how to participate, visit www.MBDA.gov/BuyMBEDay.
REI's Native American Business Center is a federal grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency. The Center provides business development services to help minority business enterprises create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand into new markets.
