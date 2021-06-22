Campers celebrate season with primitive or more comfy options

In the 1800s, Thomas Hiram Holding popularized recreational camping and wrote “The Camper’s Handbook.” Since then, many throughout the world have sought out and continue to find natural landscapes to wind down.
And since the 1970s, National Camping Month has been celebrated every June.
Many throughout the state come to Green Country because of its access to the Ozark Mountains, the Illinois River, and its reservoirs. Locals also have many options when it comes to camping. While some prefer staying in RVs or cabins, others like primitive camping because it is less expensive and closer to nature.
All American Floats lies on the banks of the river. It only offers primitive camping because of its access to the water. The operation does not offer RV hookups, and campers must bring in their own tents. They are allowed to bring in RVs if they choose, or even a small generator.
“We see all kinds of tents,” said All American Floats owner Cody Bartmess. “You can get them at Walmart or any store that offers camping equipment. Just make sure that your tent is big enough for your party. Just put down your blowup mattress and you’re set.”
While some campers prefer to cook directly over a fire, others bring in their own charcoal, or even gas grills.
“We see people having cookouts and family reunions all the time. It’s a great way to spend time together,” said Bartmess.
They charge $17 per camping spot, which is for four to six people and two cars.
Diamondhead Resort is another popular location. It provides different options for camping enthusiasts. Tent campers will spend $25 per night for up to four people and one car. There are clean bathrooms, and for $30, campsites will include an electrical socket. For $32, the site will also come with a water spigot. For $35, campers can bring in their RVs with full hookups.
Diamondhead offers disc golf, volleyball courts, a basketball court, and a horseshoe pit, as well as access to the river.
For those who prefer to camp in a park, Cherokee Landing State Park offers primitive camping sites and RV hookups. Tent sites cost $16, and the premium tent site rate is $28 a night. There's a boat ramp for anyone who visits the park.
One of the reasons why float operators and marinas are popular is because they are so close to the city. Gena McPhail, of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce directs visitors to different camping locations that serve their needs.
“As a primitive camping enthusiast, one of the best things about camping on or near the river is the fact that if you forget grocery items, your tent gets flooded, or if you are just craving a piece of Sam and Ella’s ArtiToast, Tahlequah is just minutes away,” she said.
Arrowhead offers primitive camping, and has fully stocked cabins, as well as a lodge for larger groups to rent. Most of the river resorts have showers, as well as smaller-scale stores stocked with souvenirs and emergency items, such as s’more skewers and marshmallows.
Some campers prefer having access to prepared meals. For them, many marinas have floating restaurants and live music, such as the Burnt Cabin Marina, which also has movie nights on the weekends.
Some AirBnBs offer full-service tent setups on the river. This is a great idea for newbies who just want to go camping without all of the work setting up the campsite. It allows the camper to simply arrive at the preset tent.
