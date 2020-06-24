Campers take a new look at solar system, galaxy

The cosmic colors and configuration of the solar system were explored during a Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement Summer Youth Academy at Northeastern State University this week.
After schools and daycare centers were closed due to the coronavirus this year, many students have not had a chance to get out of the house and participate in activities. Kd Scruggs, International Art Station camp instructor, said she noticed the kids in her group, ages 4 to 8, were a little tired after the first day at NSU.
"I think they're really tired because they've been at home for so long," she said. "It's a lot of stimulation - five days of being around lots of people all day long. So we've been taking lots of breaks so they can regulate or settle down however they need to."
The kids didn't appear to be too exhausted at around mid-afternoon Wednesday, as they feverishly built structures on the floor to climb on top of, played with Legos, or worked on their space art projects. Using an acrylic during technique, the students painted a galaxy and learned what types of colors dominate the vacuum that is space. They also crafted a solar system mobile, or key chain.
"That took a long time," said Scruggs. "We learned about each planet as we did. We talked about each of them, we read about them, and then we colored the planets."
In the days to come, the planetary scientists-in-training will do some galaxy tie-dye projects. They will also try to determine how much they weigh on each planet. With the NSU RACE Academies focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) subjects, Scruggs hopes the kids leave the camp knowing more about the universe they live in, as well as various elements of art.
"We've been working on the elements of art within the different planets, and the geography of the different planets - the craters and volcanos and their different shapes," she said. "We talked about if there are lines [showing on the pictures of planets], they're normally fault lines or tectonic plates. And we've learned about value and texture, and how to identify planets by looking at pictures."
While the RACE Summer Youth Academy gives the students a chance to learn about various aspects of STEAM, it also just gives them a chance to get out of the house and make new friends. Max Parkinson, 8, said he enjoyed "going outside and getting lunch," adding that was having a good time at the camp.
Get involved
The camps last five days, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is not too late to sign up for the last week of the Summer Youth Academies. The camps offered at the Tahlequah campus starting June 29 include: Fly Me to the Moon, ages 4-5; Cooking in Space, ages 6-8; International Art Station, ages 8 and up; and Jedi Academy, ages 6-8. For more information or to sign up for the NSU Summer Youth Academies, contact fullerbe@nsuok.edu, call 918-444-4610, or visit academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation.
