Camping Season: Tips for a great outdoor experience

The official start of summer, June marks Oklahoma's yearly return to warmer weather, later sunsets, and National Camping Month. Whether you're a seasoned tent camper or a RV weekender, there's always something new to learn about visiting the great outdoors.
Travel Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department's Travel Promotion Division, recommends that "the best time to camp in Oklahoma is during the spring or fall, before the summer heat and humidity kick in fully and before it gets too cool in the late fall."
When it comes time to pitching a tent, there are an abundance of sites near Tahlequah to choose from. Tour Tahlequah, a tourist information center in the city, lists several options on their website, including Cherokee Landing and Tenkiller State Park, "two state parks on beautiful Lake Tenkiller."
Cherokee Landing State Park regularly shares camping tips on its Facebook page, urging campers to plan ahead in order to "Leave No Trace at the park." Replying to one of these posts, Park Hill-resident Dee Wasson agreed and shared her own advice on being prepared.
"Safety first," said Wasson. "I always make sure we have a first aid kit on all trips."
Tahlequah is also home to a number of resorts with campgrounds, many along the banks of the area's lakes and rivers. On the Illinois River, Sydney Smith from Diamondhead Resort described the resort's different camping options.
"We have primitive camping, hookups for RVs and electric and water hookups for regular camping," said Smith. "We also have lodging, but I'd call that glamping."
A portmanteau of the words "camping" and "glamorous," glamping evokes a more luxury camping experience than the typical tent and sleeping bag.
Regarding what campers should bring on their trip, Smith kept it concise.
"Bring plenty of bug spray and water," said Smith.
Campers also need to remember to pack adequate camping gear. Christian Cruz of Tahlequah Lumber recommended the one category of gear a camper should definitely get.
"The [folding] chairs," said Cruz. "They're a game changer."
Check it out
For those heading outdoors this summer, TravelOK contains an extensive list of 460 different campgrounds in Oklahoma: https://www.travelok.com/listingssearch/4%7C9?filters[]=24
