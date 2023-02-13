Campus E-Clips is an e-publication with links to stories from state colleges and universities.
The publication impacts several campuses including Cameron University, Carl Albert State College, East Central University, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Northeastern State University, Northern Oklahoma College, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Oklahoma State University, Redlands Community College, Rogers State University, Rose State College, Seminole State College, Tulsa Community College, University of Oklahoma, and University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
Campuses covered in the February 2023 edition of Campus E-Clips at www.okhighered.org/newsletter.
