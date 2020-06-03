A couple who own a company say the city of Tahlequah should issue a mea culpa, and perhaps a check, for postponing an event at the last minute.
David Mainprize and Sarah Bowman, co-owners of Conquer Youth, Young Lion Obstacle Course, said the city approved an event to be held at Norris Park on May 23.
"On Tuesday, May 19, just days from the event, we received an email from the city of Tahlequah, stating that the mayor and Economic Recovery Task Force had made the unilateral decision to cancel our event until at least June 19," said Bowman.
"This decision had apparently been made without our input or knowledge, and without any legitimate factual or legal basis."
Bowman said they reached out to the city in early May as businesses and facilities began to reopen. They admitted they didn't know if this activity was something the city would consider, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
"However, the city was very receptive to the idea. We discussed the setup, details, and price. On May 6, we received final approval, executed an agreement and paid for and obtained a permit to host this event," said Bowman. "Upon executing the agreement and receiving the permit, we took immediate and forceful action planning and promoting the event and investing the last of our remaining savings to purchase all the items required to make the event a success."
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said Bowman and Mainprize provided her and the ERTF details of their safety protocols and an expected crowd size of 150-200 people, just days leading up to the event.
"A second email from Ms. Bowman was received on Monday, May 18," Catron said. "This included the statement that they had gotten an excited response not only from Tahlequah, but from surrounding communities of Muskogee, Stilwell, Welling and Hulbert."
Bowman said they purchased equipment and supplies to create an obstacle course to fit the parameters required by the city.
"We were then told, in an email, the morning of May 19, that we would not be allowed to hold our event on May 23, even after everything was approved by the city and we purchased a permit to hold the event on that approved date," said Bowman. "After confronting this determination with the Parks and Recreation representative we had been in contact with, we were told that we would, that afternoon, be a part of a conference call with the Economic Recovery Task Force and the mayor to discuss the situation."
Bowman said they were then told there would be no conference call and that ERTF representative Trae Ratliff, also Ward 4 city councilor, would be touching base with them. When Ratliff contacted them the following day, Bowman said nothing was finalized.
"The ERTF meets twice per week, so these emails were discussed at the Tuesday, May 19 meeting," Catron said.
"After discussion at that meeting, the ERTF elected to ask Young Lions to reschedule their event to June 19 or later."
Catron said the city playground would be reopened by that time, and that lessened the concern with the anticipated crowd size.
Bowman and Mainprize asked the city to reconsider, if they modified the course to include hands-free features. Catron said the request was discussed at the May 21 ERTF meeting.
But due to ongoing concerns about crowd size, Catron said the decision was made to to cancel the event, which was two days away at that point.
"Despite following all guidelines and restrictions, this event was canceled by the mayor and task force based on nothing but their feelings about the event and how it may be received. This was done at a very late hour in an incredibly unprofessional manner, and the mayor and ERTF offered no compensation or assistance to mitigate the damages incurred because of this arbitrary decision," Mainprize said in a letter sent to the city that was supplied to the Daily Press.
"This action has put our family in an incredibly difficult position for the immediate fallout and an even more dire situation moving forward."
But Catron said Bowman and Mainprize were offered a waiver and support for the event.
"In an effort to encourage rescheduling to a future date, Young Lions was offered waival [sic] of the rental fee for Norris Park and social media support from the city for their function," said Catron.
Mainprize and Bowman said they're disappointed with how officials handled the situation, and they're still dealing with the fallout.
"We think it's important to note that we were not looking to pick some fight with the city. We just wanted to put on our event within the bounds of our agreement and the restrictions in place," said Bowman.
"All we were hoping, and almost begging for, was transparency and support to make the situation as 'right' as possible. Isn't that the purpose of our elected officials, and especially this task force specifically? That clearly didn't happen here."
Catron said it was a difficult decision to make, but caution has worked thus far for the city.
"I appreciate the difficult decision the task force made and regret that Young Lions could not be accommodated until later in June. COVID-19 has impacted many events in our community over the course of the past few months. It has been very painful to most of our businesses," said Catron.
"The diligence and awareness of our residents has helped to keep the number of positive cases and deaths in Cherokee County much lower than in any of our surrounding counties. Our numbers still support moving forward on June 6 into the next phase."
What's next
The Young Lions Ninja Obstacle Course will be Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. to noon on the outdoor space at the old Elks Lodge. For more information, email Bowman at contact@conqueryouth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.