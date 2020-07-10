Cancer specialist joins NHS

Dr. Theodore Pollock, cancer specialist, will begin practicing at Northeastern Health Systems in Tahlequah on July 13.
"The Infusion and Medical Oncology staff are thrilled to continue to provide these services so that our patients can get high quality health care close to home," said Jack Cedar, NHS director of Infusion Therapy and Medical Oncology. "We are confident that Dr. Pollock will be a great addition to our team."
Pollock's service and specialties include over 30 years of experience treating cancer patients; specialization in hematology, oncology and infusion services; and a particular focus on lung cancer.
"One of our top priorities is ensuring the community has access to local care," stated Brian Woodliff, NHS president and CEO. "We welcome Dr. Pollock to the Northeastern Health System family to enhance hematology, oncology and infusion services."
