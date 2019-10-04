Cancer survivor finds avenues to spread message

Life has radically changed for Cherokee County resident Rene Bane in the past five years.
Bane, 63, has suffered from stage 4 B-cell non-Hogdkin's lymphoma for four years; she has cancer in 5 percent of her bone marrow; she has fatty liver disease; and she has carcinoma affecting her skin. She also had a stroke three years ago.
After her cancer diagnosis, one doctor Bane went to gave her a year to live, while another said she had a 50 percent chance to live five years.
"I've had no chemo or radiation. The chemo kills the good as it does the bad," she said. "You're quality of life goes down. I'll leave it alone as long as I can function."
Bane has a CAT scan every four to six months. Every six months, she undergoes a procedure to burn off any new growths on her skin. One new growth inside her is near her heart. She said her family has a history of heart disease and attacks, but not cancer.
Originally from Tulsa, Bane has lived in Cherokee County for 30 years. She used to visit her grandparents' cabin on Lake Tenkiller when she was a child. After family members passed away in Tulsa, Bane moved to the Pettit Bay area. She also lived across from Todd's Access Point for 13 years.
With a bachelor's degree in greenhouse management and propagation, Bane spent most of her career working in nurseries. She was often exposed to pesticides and chemical sprays.
"We also lived in the country under a powerline and they would spray the weeds. We would smell it, and be sick for a couple of days," said Bane, who has one daughter and is a grandmother.
With her history, a couple of doctors mentioned that chemicals could have caused her illnesses. When she saw information on TV about the class action lawsuit against the maker of Roundup, a broad-spectrum glyphosate-based herbicide, she joined in.
"I would be covered in spray and stink like it. My clothes were saturated from it," she said. "When my daughter was a teenager and I came home when she was asleep, she said the smell would wake her up."
She applied for the lawsuit three years ago, and it should be settled in about two years, but she's not really into the money.
She wants to spread positive vibes, help others, and find relief for her ailments.
"I would like to help others, especially the kids in this area with cancer," said Bane. "There are a great amount of children up and down the river basin with cancer, and we don't know why. Some think it's the chemicals sprayed or the fertilizers."
Last December, Bane thought she was going to be celebrating her last Christmas, so she wanted to give family members gifts to remember. They were T-shirts she had made with a phrase that helped her through a rough time.
A few years ago, Bane said she was at the lowest of lows, with getting divorced, her daughter living in Texas, and being diagnosed with cancer. One question she was asked during therapy is, "What would you change if you could change anything?"
"Everyone was telling me to quit bitching, so as a reminder to myself, I painted at the bottom of my staircase," said Bane. "'Have a wonderful day and don't bitch.'"
The shirts feature a "don't sign" over the word "bitching" coming out of a mouth.
Her family loved the shirts and some members have asked for more. Bane said people stop her when he's wearing the T-shirt in public to ask where she got it.
"My grandma told me that everyone has a pet rock, a good idea," she said. "The shirt helps me stay more positive."
She has had more printed, and hopes money made from the sale of the T-shirts will help her pay for vitamins and ingredients for a pain-relieving ointment and other rubs she has discovered and heard about. She has talked to ministers, naturalists, and doctors of all kinds.
"I do believe in the power of prayer," said Bane. "Jesus recognized the insight to mix these chemicals."
After the approval of medical marijuana, Bane was one of the first 5,000 to apply for her card. Since receiving her license, Bane has learned a lot about different strains of cannabis, their properties and uses.
She'll use a sativa strain to help her get up in the morning, and an indica to go to sleep. She also uses CBD drops to help her sleep. She said by trying a variety of types and mixtures of cannabis, she has relieved her anxiety, paranoia, and can control her pain better than with the Lortabs her doctor prescribed.
"When I get that sick feeling and can't eat, I'll smoke a particular strain," she said. "I'm not into recreation, not into getting high. I'm into pain management. I prefer the drops; I don't even like to smoke much anymore."
But she will not drive after taking drops, as she respects the law.
Recently, she has developed a combination of oils, spices, and cannabis, which she has mixed into lotion. It has helped relieve her pain for a few hours.
"That's one way it's helping people get off opioids," said Bane.
