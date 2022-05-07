Candidate Andrews meets with Democrats

In a recent party meeting, Cherokee County Democrats welcomed Naomi Andrews, Democratic candidate for Congress District 2, which is being vacated by incumbent Markwayne Mullin.
Andrews moved to Oklahoma when she was 1, and when she was 11, she moved to Beggs, where she graduated from high school. As a youth, she lived close to her grandparents, who taught her about Oklahoma history and the importance of working hard. Her grandfather made sure she was taught everything that her brother learned.
"He might not have called himself one, but he was a feminist, as was my grandmother," said Andrews.
She left Oklahoma and had four children and raised children as a stay-at-home mother for 10 years, then returned to Oklahoma.
While attending Tulsa Community College, she studied communications and psychology. After graduation, she was hired as director of marketing and business at the consulting firm Kingsley-Kleimann Group. She is a nationally-recognized speaker who has won many awards while advocating for education, mental health care, and a living wage. She is an accomplished actor and singer and has been asked to sing the National Anthem at baseball, basketball, and football games.
Andrews was asked how she would navigate the current divisions in Washington, D.C. She replied, "I will look for opportunities to work with colleagues of both parties, study bills before they go to the floor and seek prospects for collaboration. I will treat everyone with dignity and respect and avoid name-calling."
She addressed the fractured state of politics in Washington.
"I have met so many people in the past weeks and months who are tired of the bickering and name-calling and want things to be accomplished. I am a doer, not a complainer and will work hard for all the people of Oklahoma," she said.
When asked her stance on issues having of gender and identity, she said she is "100 percent in favor of advocating for the rights of all citizens to be recognized and valued."
A member of the audience asked her whether she is a progressive or corporate Democrat. "I am neither; I am a pragmatic Democrat," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.