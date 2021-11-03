The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet on Monday, Nov. 8 at the Armory Municipal Center, Room 1, 100 N. Water St., at 6:30 p.m.
Dr. John Cox, a candidate for Oklahoma state school superintendent, will be the main speaker.
The club will discuss the details for their entry in the Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Members can volunteer to participate in the parade.
Attendees should bring bags of candy to be handed out at the parade to the club meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach.
All those interested are invited to attend the club meetings, events, and activities.
Email the club to be added to the Cherokee County Republican Party EMAIL list at CherokeeCountyGOP@gmail.com.
Anyone who is a Republican candidate and wants to speak to the club, or has any questions about the club, should call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Josh Owen, at 918-822-3237.
