A candidate in the 2023 Cherokee General Election said he’s concerned about the secrecy of absentee ballots.
Trae Ratliff, who is running for tribal council in the upcoming election, filed a complaint to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission earlier this week regarding CNEC’s “failure to ensure the secrecy of voted absentee ballots.”
In a darkened room, Ratliff demonstrated that shining a flashlight through the three envelope layers surrounding the ballot – two secrecy envelopes and an outer postage paid return envelope – allows a person to see where the ballot has been marked and which candidates were voted for. Ratliff was notified to this issue before trying it out himself.
“Ultimately, I feel like the secrecy of these ballots is fundamental to the election process, and the fact that you can take a simple flashlight and shine it through the envelope revealing the results should be concerning to all Cherokee Nation voters,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff said this issue is concerning when the absentee ballots are not in the hands of the voter, the post office, or the election commission.
“The solution is simple for the runoff; the solution is not simple for the primary because the ballots have already gone out,” said Ratliff.
Absentee ballots for the general election were mailed out April 25-26. Absentee ballots for the run-off are scheduled to be sent June 19-20.
“The solution for the process really needs to be that the secrecy envelopes need to be replaced with security envelopes that have a grid, which would allow you not to see the results when held to light,” said Ratliff.
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
