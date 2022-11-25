Candidates for the Board of Education in 11 Cherokee County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning Monday, Dec. 5 at 8 a.m.
Secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board Tiffany Rozell said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 when the filing period ends.
Rozell reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.
If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 4, 2023. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices: Briggs School District, Office No. 1; Grand View School District, Office No. 3; Hulbert School District, Office No. 3; Keys School District, Office No. 3; Lowrey School District, Office No. 3; Norwood School District, Office No. 2; Peggs School District, Office No. 1; Shady Grove School District, Office No. 1; Tahlequah School District, Office No. 3; Tenkiller School District, Office No. 2; and Woodall School District, Office No. 1.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the Cherokee County Election Board office at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gv..
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
