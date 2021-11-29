Candidates for the Board of Education in 11 Cherokee County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 a.m.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, when the filing period ends.
Contest of Candidacy forms must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 10, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, or if unopposed, by a voter eligible to submit a ballot for that office.
If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a primary election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8. If one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, he or she will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the position during the Board of Education General Election, April 5. If only two candidates file for the same board position, those two names will appear on the general election ballot in April.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices: Briggs School District, Office No. 3; Grand View School District, Office No. 2; Hulbert School District, Office No. 2 and 3 (unexpired); Keys School District, Office No. 2; Lowrey School District, Office No. 2; Norwood School District, Office No. 1; Peggs School District, Office No. 3; Shady Grove School District, Office No. 3; Tahlequah School District, Office No. 2; Tenkiller School District, Office No. 1; and Woodall School District, Office No. 3.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 918-456-2261 or cherokee county@elections.ok.gov.
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.