Candidates interested in filing for office of city clerk for Tahlequah will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, June 13.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be submitted to the City Clerk's office at 111 S. Cherokee Ave. no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, when the filing period ends.
She is reminding voters Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, June 17, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the City Clerk's office 918-456-0651. The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.