Candidates interested in filing for trustee or clerk/treasurer of the Town of Hulbert will file Declarations of Candidacy Monday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 when the filing period ends.
Rozell would like to remind voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the offices of trustee and clerk/treasurer.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the County Election Board office at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave. Tahlequah, OK 74464 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The election is scheduled for April 4.
