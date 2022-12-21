Two school board races materialized among Cherokee County's 11 districts during this election cycle, but a candidate in one contest has withdrawn because he doesn't want to unseat the current office holder.
Dave Butts would have gone head-to-head with incumbent Cody Quetone for Tenkiller School's seat No. 2 during the primary election, set for April 4, 2023. However, Butts told the Daily Press hat he will be withdrawing from the race, as he initially believed he was campaigning for a different seat on the three-member board of the K-8 school,
“I feel Cody Quetone, who currently holds the seat, does a great job, and he is good for the school,” Butts said. “I look forward to running next year.”
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said the time frame for withdrawal was Dec. 8-9.
“Since the Tenkiller School [would go] to the primary in April, [Butts] had time to pull out, but he just needed to wait until after the withdraw period for February,” Rozell said.
Because there were only two candidates who filed for the No. 2 seat, the election automatically was set for April balloting.
“He has time to pull out and so he won’t even be on the ballot,” Rozell said.
Butts officially withdrew from the race on Wednesday, Dec. 21, meaning Quetone will retain his seat without opposition.
Rozell said if Butts couldn’t withdraw, and had remained on the ballot and won the seat, he could have told the school board he didn’t want to serve and withdraw at that point. The school board would have then appointed someone for one year. At that point, Rozell said, Quetone would have still been seated, and the other two board members could have either appointed him for another year, or chosen someone else.
“They would have that seat and the next seat available for filing next year,” Rozell said.
The sole remaining race will pit Cory Beights against Bobby Musgrove for the Keys School District No. 3 seat. Beth Bailey, who has served on the board for several years, decided not to run.
Candidates in the other 11 school districts in Cherokee County will be seated uncontested; they are all incumbents and weren't challenged. Those are: Dana Eversole, Tahlequah, Seat 3; Jay Myres, Briggs, Seat 1; Michael Lynn, Grand View, Seat 3; Danny Shoemaker, Norwood, Seat 2; Eric Lamons, Hulbert, Seat 3; Jennifer Jones, Lowrey, Seat 3; Tammy Lyons, Peggs, Seat 1; and Lea Arnall-Sheets, Shady Grove, Seat 1.
