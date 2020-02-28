Candidate's wife energizes crowd at local rally

Campaigning on behalf of her husband, Bernie Sanders, Dr. Jane Sanders spoke to a crowd of area residents Thursday evening in Tahlequah, reinforcing many of the policies he has been running on this election season.
The potential next first lady used many of Sanders’ past actions to explain what his futures ones will be.
“The Bernie Sanders who as a college student was arrested protesting housing segregation will be the President Bernie Sanders who fights institutional racism, reforms our criminal justice system, and enacts a humane immigration policy,” she said.
Citing his ability to remain frugal with taxpayer dollars, while also improving city services when he was mayor in Burlington, Vermont, Sanders said he would do the same to “deliver a Green New Deal, transition our economy to renewable energy, and effectively fight climate change.”
“The Bernie Sanders who effectively fought cuts to Social Security in Congress will be the President Bernie Sanders who doesn’t only not cut Social Security, but expands it so that our seniors can retire in dignity,” Sanders said. “And the Bernie Sanders who showed the courage and judgment to oppose the Iraq War will be the President Bernie Sanders who finally ends endless wars and focuses on rebuilding our international [relationships].”
Sanders has remained staunchly against the use of super-PACs in campaigns and has relied on small-donor donations. His wife said he will fight against the Supreme Court's ruling of Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which resulted in allowing unrestricted independent political campaign expenditures.
“Bernie’s long and consistent track record as a champion for the multi-racial, multi-generational working class is unflinching,” Sanders said. “That’s why many of you, and millions of his supporters across the country, know that despite the continued onslaught of corporate lobbying and special interests, he will also be steadfast in fighting for you.”
Sanders discussed her husband’s electability, citing that 47 out 50 polls since 2016 have indicated he can defeat President Donald Trump, whom he has called “the most dangerous president in American history.” Mrs. Sanders reiterated that sentiment and spoke to his consistency in his messages and ideals as a factor of why he’s capable of becoming the next president.
“We believe that the best way to defeat a president and a campaign of lies, bigotry, and hate, is with a presidential candidate and a campaign of truth, compassion, and inclusion, and that’s Bernie through and through,” she said. “With my husband, what you see is what you get. When he talks to different audiences, he doesn’t give different speeches.”
Perhaps the most-discussed policy of the Sanders campaign – receiving widespread support, but also widespread opposition – is universal health care. The candidate’s wife said his mission is to support and improve the quality of life for all Americans, which is why he wants to implement a universal health care system.
“Millions of people are beginning to realize they no longer have to accept a political and economic system that leaves them behind, working for lower wages and longer hours, and not being able to get ahead,” she said. “Millions now understand that having universal health care, like every other industrialized nation in the world, is not only possible, but it’s an essential human right.”
Sanders spoke about the rights of indigenous people, and how Native American communities “have been our planet’s most consistent and committed stewards of the earth.” At the town hall gathering, Young Democrats of Cherokee County President Ahyoka Youngdeer offered her endorsement of Sanders, as did LaRenda Morgan, a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.
“I met Sen. Sanders in a tribal leaders meeting in Lawton, Oklahoma,” said Morgan. “There, I saw first-hand how the senator sat down with the tribal leaders. We were able to talk to him and relay our concerns and our issues. We sat there in engaged conversations and he listened with a genuine, open heart. Those conversations stuck with me.”
What's next
Area residents can expect to hear more about Sanders’ policies during the next Democratic debate, which will be held March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will air at 9 p.m. on CNN.
