Candidates for Tahlequah City Council were asked during a public forum Thursday night how they believe the countywide lodging tax will support development, if it passes Tuesday.
Dr. John Uzzo, running for Ward 1 councilor, said he voted against the lodging tax.
"The other thing that concerns me is, it's permanent. It's our generation and two or three other generations and it's disproportionate on distribution. The county gets 25%. We need to have adequate accounting for whatever tourism dollars we have now before we can spend more," said Uzzo.
Gary Cacy, seeking the Ward 2 slot, said the tax money will go toward to helping Tour Tahlequah promote the city.
"Many businesses ... rely on tourism dollars," said Cacy. "I think it would benefit the city and county to have the opportunity to put more advertising and promoting of our city out there, and allow for more outside dollars to come in."
Keith Baker, vying for the Ward 2 office, said the tax will support the county as a whole, and with Tahlequah at its the center, the city will receive most of the revenue.
"We have the most hotels and restaurants available," he said. "It's a win-win situation regardless, promoting tourism at the lake or at the river or downtown Tahlequah. It affects each other by increasing the lodging, eating out, buying groceries."
Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long, who is seeking re-election, said she's thrilled the tax will be on the ballot.
"The countywide lodging tax will increase revenue and allow for the expansion of our existing tourism-related marketing activities," said Long. "Those expanded marketing activities will generate more 'heads in beds' across the county."
Long said the tax will strengthen the partnership the city has with other entities.
"It will give the city increased sales tax dollars in which to improve our infrastructure to accommodate growth and expansion," said Long.
A final question focused on what each candidate's top priority would be if money wasn't an issue.
Baker would make Tahlequah the "mega" of all school systems.
"Most spending money accrued are [from] young people 13-25, because of the sheer number of students we have here in Tahlequah," said Baker. "This will [improve] our businesses that are suffering from COVID-19. People want to move here because they want their kids to get a good education."
Cacy's focus is on businesses and trying to get people to keep tax dollars local.
"If I had all of the money in the world, I would fix every road in Tahlequah and every pothole with concrete or something that would last 30 years so I would not lose another tire in town. I would connect the city from north to south, east to west, with sidewalks," said Cacy.
Long said infrastructure is the key to growth and development because it attracts new business and a quality work force.
"I would redo every street and every sidewalk and put sidewalks everywhere," she said. "I would also provide our police, fire, and emergency management with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities that they need to keep themselves and to keep us safe."
Long would provide city departments and staff the resources they'd need to succeed.
"I would also work with Tahlequah Public Schools to get our kiddos and teachers new buildings and all of the technological resources and supplies they need to succeed," said Long.
Uzzo said the city would need a finance manager who's a certified public accountant.
"This way he can monitor the financial repairs into the city. The other organization that receives the money from the state can't really change the dollar allocation associated with it," he said.
Candidates gave their final thoughts during the closing statements.
Uzzo stressed the importance of adequate resources and how the citizens of Tahlequah could benefit.
"Basically what I'm looking at is to see where we are, what we intend to do. To take the opportunity to the people who are disadvantaged and help the homeless people get the appropriate things they need," said Uzzo.
Baker said he wasn't recruited to run for the open seat.
"My flyer says, 'Honesty, integrity, and community,' and to me those just aren't just campaign slogans," he said. "I chose those with specific intent because those are the traits I've got and that's what I think every Tahlequah councilor needs. With me, there's no strings attached and I'll stand up to the mayor or any councilor who isn't in line with those ideals."
Cacy said voters owe it to themselves to be informed with how they're voting.
"I believe I am that responsible choice for Ward 2 for City Council. I believe the leadership I have learned and practiced over the last 20 years in the health care field and serving as the director of a home care agency," said Cacy.
Cacy said he will be prepared before each meeting and work with every city official and employee.
Long said that during the time she's been on the City Council, she's had to make difficult decisions.
"I feel that I have always put the best interest of Tahlequah first," said Long. "We have been able to make some amazing strides in the last two years. I want the opportunity to continue to work our current administration to move Tahlequah strategically forward while still maintaining financial stability and a focus on growth."
