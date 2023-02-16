Contributions and expenditures reports filed in December and January prior to the Feb. 14 Tahlequah city election show that in the race for mayor, challenger Suzanne Myers was spending more money than incumbent Sue Catron.
According to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, candidates receiving in excess of $1,000 or with expenditures in excess or $1,000 are required to file reports with the Tahlequah city clerk.
Catron reported $2,275 in receipts and $1,589.34 in expenditures. Her donors are Rod Ross, $100; Dirk Van Veen, $250; Charles Carroll, $250; Alicia Combs, $500; Beth Ann French, $100; and Michael and J.L. Shade Revocable Trust, $1,000. EEST Investments donated $500.
Myers reported a total of $13,660.97 in contributions and $8,422.67 in expenditures. Her donors are: Jasen Wright, $1,000; Todd Hembree, $300; Christy Springwater, $500; Gary R. Hicks, $200; Amanda Eckert, $250; Ron Cambiano, $100; Gary Cacy, $100; Brian Woodliff, $300; Gail Ward, $200; Charles Ziehr, $50; Michelle Naylor, $100; Mary J. Eckert, $250; Nate King, $300; Mike Skinner, $500; Randy Gipson, $100; Janet Bahr, $100; Mitzi Reasor, $200; Patricia Hale, $100; Justin Smith, $250; Josh Newton, $50; Kelly Mahan, $300; Joe Enlow, $100; Ray Hammons, $500; Robert Frank, $250; Bart Ballew, $100; Brady May, $200; Kathy Frank, $200; Brian Wright, $500; Shaun Shepherd, $500; Keith Davis, $500; Susanna Plumb Scott, $500; Sunday Plumb, $500; Brett Bynum, $500; Allen Mills, $100; Scott Wright, $1,000; Debra Proctor, $100; Susan Plumb, $500; and Robert Hicks, $1,000. Suzanne Hathaway and Bryn Smith contributed $860.97 worth of in-kind donations to Myers.
As of Feb. 15, incumbent Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers reported $600 in contributions and $300 in expenditures, while challenger Drew Haley had $1,650 in receipts and $1,196.79 in expenditures. Haley's donors are himself, $500; Bree Long, $150; Cherokee County Republican Women, $500; and Cherokee County Republicans, $500.
DeAnna Hammons donated $200 to Highers.
Ward 4 Councilor-elect Josh Allen reported $2,000 in receipts and $1,780.33 in expenditures. His donors included Gloria Sinclair, $500; Steve Worth, $500; Cherokee County Republican Women, $500; and Cherokee County Republicans, $500.
Ryan Cannonie vied for the seat of Ward 4, and he had $1,036 in contributions and $586 in expenditures. Robert Frank donated $200 while Natalie Fulbright had a $586 in-kind donation.
All candidates have until the end of February to turn in their February financials. A followup will be published at a later date in early March, when expenditure reports will also be released.
