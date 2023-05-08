Deputy chief candidates for the 2023 Cherokee election discussed the preservation of the Cherokee language and how their plans could improve the state of the tribe.
The event was hosted by the Cherokee Phoenix at Sequoyah High School’s Place Where They Place. It was also livestreamed online.
Candidates for deputy chief include Meredith Frailey, Bill Pearson, David Walkingstick and Bryan Warner. Tim Landes, Cherokee Phoenix Editorial Board member, moderated.
The four were asked what they would do to protect and promote the Cherokee language.
Pearson said protecting the Cherokee culture and language should be of paramount importance to all candidates.
Warner said he would continue the tribe’s existing culture and language programs.
“Those are good programs that we have because there’s good people there,” said Warner. “We want to make sure the individuals that are out there that want to learn, that want to understand, have that ability to understand.”
Warner said he not only wants people to understand Cherokee language and culture, but to respect it.
Walkingstick said the Cherokee language is not only spoken in Tahlequah, but in the tribe’s many communities.
“Putting a monument of yourself on a highway [the Durbin Feeling Language Center] does not justify taking our language serious. The relevance is putting our language in our communities and putting those millions of dollars and resources to provide jobs for our elders and our speakers. But if we took our language so serious, our immersion teachers are the lowest-paid teachers in the state of Oklahoma,” said Walkingstick. “Under our leadership, that would change.”
Frailey said the tribe needs to first discuss why it wants to preserve its language.
“Article 31 of the Declaration of Rights of Indigenous People gives us the right to protect, control, and maintain our culture and our language. Language matters spiritually, culturally, emotionally, and the written and spoken words are an art form and represents our way of thinking,” she said.
Frailey said language cannot be undervalued, as it is the preservation of wisdom, traditional knowledge, and expressions of art and beauty.
“We have to make sure we don’t lose this because when language gets preserved, the traditions and customs continue living in the hearts and minds of those who understand it ... we lose our elders, we lose knowledge and wisdom. That can’t be replaced and with so few remaining fluent speakers, I’d like to see us form a language and culture commission – not committee – commission of our fluent speakers because they have a deeper understanding of what will be lost.”
The candidates were asked what they believed is the most important thing they could do as deputy chief to improve the state of the Cherokee Nation.
Walkingstick said he would prioritize the Cherokee people.
“The hundreds of millions of dollars that we’re spending on steel and concrete is worthless if we don’t have people to put in [those buildings],” said Walkingstick.
Walkingstick said there has been “outrageous” spending on building multimillion-dollar gymnasiums in Kenwood and Marble City.
“I think those are good causes, to put those gyms in those communities, but who’s getting the money? We’re not going to spend $10 million on a gym in Kenwood and if so, let’s divide those resources, that money [and] let’s put it in all the communities so all of our Cherokees could have access to the ability to have a healthy lifestyle.”
Frailey said that although the impact of the McGirt Supreme Court decision is yet unknown, she thinks it’s an area of opportunity for the Cherokee Nation.
“Since our reservation status has been reaffirmed, we’ve gained more leverage, in my opinion, in negotiating with state and local governments, particularly as it relates to oil and gas development construction issues environmental and other land use regulations,” said Frailey. “In my opinion, we should demand the federal government affirm our authority to tax and regulate commerce on our reservation and eliminate the inequity of dual taxation.”
Frailey said the tribe’s status allows it to do things local governments cannot and so the Cherokee Nation can help, particularly in rural areas.
Pearson said the tribe should “actually go and talk” to its citizens throughout its 14 counties. Pearson said many these counties have decreased in population over the past couple of years.
“That’s not a very good economic indicator that things are going well in the Cherokee Nation,” said Pearson. “In fact, there’s only three counties in of the 14 that have actually shown a positive growth: Rogers County, Wagoner County, and Tulsa County. The others have either had zero growth, negative growth, or minimal growth.”
Pearson said the recreation industry is currently being underutilized and thinks some spending should be redirected there to increase growth.
Warner said he would continue to protect the tribe’s citizens, language, culture, and programs.
“Folks, we have to stay on the top and make sure we look out and see out on that horizon, but we [also have to] make sure we go down into the trenches where our people are, because that is where the ideas culminate, that is where leadership starts,” said Warner.
