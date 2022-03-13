The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet Monday, March 14 at the Armory Municipal Center Room 3, 100 N. Water St. in Tahlequah, at 6:30 p.m.
Erick Wyatt, candidate for Congressional District 2 seat, and Hoguen Apperson, candidate for Senate District 4 seat, will be the speakers.
The Cherokee County Republican Party seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach. The club meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Room 3. For more information, email CherokeeCountyGOP@gmail.com
The Cherokee County Republican Women meet on the third Tuesday of every month at the Armory Room 3. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speakers or program begin at 11.
Republican candidates who wish to speak to the Cherokee County Republican Party can call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Josh Owen at 918-822-3237.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.