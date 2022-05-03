The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet on Monday, May 9, at the Armory Municipal Center Room 3, 100 N. Water St., at 6:30 p.m. The speakers are candidates Clark Jolley, running for state treasurer; Dustin Roberts and Avery Frix, both running for District 2 Congress; and Mitch Sterling, running for District 1 Cherokee County commissioner.
Between his 12-year service as a state senator, Jolley's role as the state’s secretary of finance, and as chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, gives him a breadth of experience. A lifelong Oklahoman, he attended college at Oklahoma Baptist University before earning a juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma and a certificate in Public Treasury Management from Pepperdine University. His expertise in financial matters has made him a sought-after adjunct professor who gives back by teaching college courses at both Mid-America Christian University and Oklahoma Christian University. He and his wife, April, live in Edmond. Jolley’s daughter is a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, while his oldest son attends Southwestern Oklahoma State University. They have two sons attending Edmond Public Schools. They are active members of Crossings Community Church.
Roberts was born in McAlester and raised in Durant by parents Pam Roberts and local businessman Dennis Roberts. Upon graduation from Durant High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve the nation and fought the war on terrorism. In his five-year career in the Navy, Roberts was the recipient of two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for his efforts in the Horn of Africa situation and again in Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2004, Roberts was awarded as the Blue Jacket of the Year and honored with an invitation to the Presidential Inaugural Ball and Inaugural Address. He was promoted, through the Command Advancement Program, to 3rd Class Petty Officer by the Command Master Chief and Commanding Officer of VFA-143. Later, Roberts was awarded Junior Sailor of the Year for the leadership role he took on his second deployment. Roberts and his wife of 12 years, Lindsay Valles Roberts, of Calera are entrepreneurs and active members of their community. Roberts is a member of the Choctaw Nation, while his wife is a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma. Together, they volunteer with organizations such as Relay for Life and March of Dimes and are avid supporters of the local 4-H, FFA and athletics programs. Roberts is on his fourth term as District 21 state representative, where he has been an active supporter of schools and developing Oklahoma’s infrastructure systems. Previously, he has served as vice chair of economic development committee and chair of the Veterans Affairs committee. He is chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation for the State House.
Frix is a businessman and builder running for District 2 Congress. He says that like President Trump, he is committed to rebuilding America with its values. Elected to the state House in 2016, Frix has a history of authoring pro-Trump and pro-life legislation. He is a strong conservative who has proved he will fight to keep America first. Avery is chair of the Transportation Committee. A fourth-generation resident of the 2nd congressional district, he comes from a long line of builders dating back to his great-grandfather, who started Frix Construction in 1940. Frix is also the owner of Oxford Productions, a tourism and facility management company. He is a graduate of Muskogee High School and OU. He is married to Haley, also a business owner and the proprietor of Broadway Market in downtown Muskogee. The couple attend First Baptist in Muskogee. He is an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation. A long-time supporter of the NRA, he enjoys hunting quail and spending time outdoors. He is also a board member of Muskogee Habitat for Humanity. He says his values are simple: “Faith, family, freedom and firearms – in that order.”
Sterling is running as a "Christian conservative Republican" candidate for District 1 Cherokee County commissioner. He has lived in Cherokee County since 1976. He and his wife of 32 years, Kimberly, have two grown sons. Sterling has been self-employed for 15 years operating a lawn service business. He believes owning and operating a business gives him the knowledge and skills needed to budget and spend the money to have a successful business. He says he will represent the taxpayers and influence improvements in District 1 and Cherokee County.
The Cherokee County Republican Women meet the third Tuesday of every month at the Armory Room 3. The CCRW meets at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For information, call CCRW President Candy Jarvis, at 918-931-1595.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Room 3. The CCRP seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach. All those interested are invited to attend the club meetings, events, and activities. Email the club to be added to the CCRP email list: CherokeeCountyGOP@gmail.com.
Republican candidates who want to speak to the party or who have any questions about the club should call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Steve Hall, at 918-706-0022.
