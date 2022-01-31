Candidates for school boards explain their qualifications

Area school board candidates are gearing up for school board elections. On Feb. 8, voters will have the opportunity to vote in the Tahlequah, Keys, and Woodall districts, and most of the candidates told the Daily Press why they're seeking office.
Bart Frank and Stephanie Crawford are vying for the Tahlequah Board of Education seat.
Frank was born and raised in Tahlequah, and his parents, Robert and Pat, went to school here. His wife and her family also went to school at Tahlequah.
"Her parents graduated from here. All of us went to school, and their children. My grandchildren are in school now. I taught school for 33 years, 14 of which were at Tahlequah Public Schools. My entire family from my parents and in-laws to our grandchildren have attended Tahlequah public Schools," said Frank.
He graduated from Northeastern State University with a bachelor's degree in education, and from Southern Nazarene with a master’s in education leadership, focusing on long-range planning, curriculum, school law, and human resources.
He feels like this is his time to serve.
"This where my contributions need to live," Frank said. "I do not have an agenda or reason, other than I want to help the kids. I understand the role of school boards. I want to watch over the capital and budget that we have."
Crawford received her bachelor’s degree from NSU and a master’s from the University of Central Oklahoma. She said that although she has retired from 28 years of teaching and coaching at TPS, her passion for young people and their success has not diminished. In March, she will have been married to Gary Crawford for 44 years, and she is the mother of two sons.
"Both were athletes, and both taught me much about children and their needs," Crawford said. "In my years of teaching, I have seen the struggles of teachers, especially new teachers, and the revolving door of far too many who are too overwhelmed to continue. Also, uniquely, I have 17 years of accounting experience outside of my years of teaching, and am presently employed as a grant accountant, which enhances my ability to verify sound financial decisions."
She said if elected, she will work to ensure academic rigor that allows students to be competitive; support TPS teachers to encourage growth and longevity; and promote transparency to allow parents and teachers to work in unison for the benefit of the students.
"I am not afraid to ask the hard questions. I know how to compromise and how to hold my ground and the difference between the two. I will represent the district with integrity," she said.
Preston Ward and Beth Brandt are vying for a slot on the Keys School Board.
Ward lives in Qualls, and has a wife and three kids. One of those children graduated from Keys. Another daughter is a sophomore at Keys, and the third is a sixth-grader. He works for Tahlequah Public Works Authority.
"I am running because it is important to give back to my community and serve," he said. "It is all about the kids. They are there for an education. That’s what the school is doing now, is giving a good education."
Ward believes that if "it's not broke, don't fix it."
"You can’t change something that you don’t know anything about," he said. "We need to carry on. If the school district is giving our kids a good education, that’s all you can ask for."
Brandt is a long-time resident of the Keys area and co-owner of a small business in Tahlequah, which she operates alongside her husband, Will. She works in the real estate industry, but her focus is on acquisitions, contracts, finance and budgets, "and a whole lot of things in between."
The Brandts have two kids who attend Keys: Jude, a sixth-grader, and Quin, a third-grader. She is a graduate student at the University of Tulsa, studying Business Analytics.
"With two young kids within the school district, I am highly invested in the level of education they receive and want to be a sound voice for the future of the district," Brandt said. "I have a proven history of being able to plan strategically, resolve problems efficiently, establish a vision and be able to carry it forth. I believe the skills, knowledge, and professional experience I have prove I would be an asset to the board."
For Woodall Public Schools, district patrons will choose between Sarah Battenfield and Elizabeth O'Connell.
Battenfield is a long-term resident of Cherokee County. She attended Woodall Public Schools from grades K-8, and says she received a high quality education there, as well as many other unique experiences inherent to attending a smaller public school. She has four children attending Woodall.
"My goal, as I'm sure any parent's is, is to see that they have the most quality public school experience possible," Battenfield said.
She pointed out that Woodall is known not only for its exceptional teachers, but also its academic and athletic programs, and extracurricular opportunities.
"They are now one of the top 50 middle schools in the state," she said. "Community and school board support is imperative for teachers and staff to provide the levels of learning and overall student experience Woodall has long been known for. My goal as a potential board member is to represent the community in making decisions that are best for the district, while also supporting teachers and staff who are the absolute backbone of the school."
She said having multiple children in the district makes it a personal issue for her.
"I hope to help facilitate the tradition of excellence Woodall is well-known for," Battenfield said.
Attempts were made to reach O’Connell for comment through the Cherokee County Election Board, Woodall Public Schools, and Facebook. She did not respond before press time, and two Woodall teachers questioned on how to get in touch with her said they were unfamiliar with her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.