Principal chief candidates for the 2023 Cherokee election challenged one another’s plans for expanding services for at-large and in-district citizens during an April 25 debate.
The event was hosted by the Cherokee Phoenix last Tuesday evening at Sequoyah High School’s Place Where They Place. It was also live-streamed online.
Candidates for principal chief include David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Tim Landes, Cherokee Phoenix Editorial Board member, moderated.
Candidates were asked what services they would expand for both in-district and at-larger citizens. The rest of candidates’ answers were published in the April 30 edition of the Daily Press.
Watts said she wanted to improve customer service for all citizens and cut down lead time for registration from two to five years. She recalled when she started on the Tribal Council in 2003.
“You would walk through the complex with freedom and joy. People would be laughing and visiting and that was exciting – that’s very Cherokee and that’s a very big contrast to today after 12 years of this leadership,” said Watts.
Hoskin was allowed 60 seconds for his rebuttal.
“Well, first of all let me rebut a bit of what [Watts] said. I don’t know why when she walks in, people aren’t smiling and feeling joy. I know that when I’m in the complex, that’s what I see,” said Hoskin. “I know we have an obligation to keep people safe. I know that the call center is staffed by Cherokee citizens and that’s the way it should be. I know that they’re doing their level best.”
Hoskin said it’s outrageous to think registration takes two to five years.
“We’re down to the months [for registration] when we’ve had unprecedented challenges,” said Hoskin.
In regard to investments for the Cherokee people, Hoskin said the tribe has to continue with its “foot on the gas” when it comes to housing and expanding health care, including behavioral health and helping those dealing with addiction.
Watts was allowed a rebuttal.
“I want to commit to our Cherokee citizens that when I go to the Bell powwow, I will not have four armed marshals around me, and that’s how I think of what is happening in our complex,” said Watts.
Cornsilk was given 60 seconds to respond.
“We have a problem in the Cherokee Nation, and it all starts right there,” said Cornsilk, pointing to Hoskin. “The Cherokee people come into the complex and they encounter employees who are unhappy, who are afraid, who are sad, and that is unacceptable.”
Cornsilk asserted that David Comingdeer won a lawsuit and $640,000 in judgment again the tribe because Hoskin “violated his civil rights.” Cornsilk said Comingdeer still hasn’t been paid and was disqualified from running in the 2023 Cherokee General Election because he owed the CN Election Commission money.
“If they had paid him, it wouldn’t have been a problem,” said Cornsilk. “What I want to see happen in the Cherokee Nation are smiling employees. I want to see happy employees. I want to see people who don’t worry about being transferred.”
As he was directly challenged, Hoskin was given 30 seconds to respond.
“When it comes to a case in our judicial system, you don’t want to chief who goes in and tells the court what to do,” said Hoskin. “I took my hand and put my hand on the Bible and swore an oath. I’m not going to do what [Cornsilk] suggests and try to put my thumb on the scale, but here’s the thing: We continually engage with our employees. I mean, it’s the reason we’ve raised wages at the Cherokee Nation; it’s the reason that we’ve implemented things like health and wellness time; it’s the reason we’re expanding child care.”
Nofire was given 60 seconds for his rebuttal.
“Under my administration, we have the team and we have the plan, but what we not going to do is have a newly established policy giving out fentanyl shots for people who are in pain. I think we’ve heard a lot about mental health and drug rehabilitation – maybe we ought to not try to inject our citizens with something that’s very highly addictive. We need to quit trying to make money off of those who are most affected, and what we need to do is start working with everybody,” said Nofire.
Nofire suggested the tribe make invests in banking where everybody can be serviced.
Watts then took the 60 seconds for her rebuttal.
“Our Cherokee Nation citizens are unique and diverse, whether in-district or at-large,” said Watts. “So we need to look at fundamental foundational programs which will both serve us at home and abroad and build the Cherokee Nation for the next seven generations.”
Watts said one of those things would be a database of resumes for finding the most qualified Cherokees for jobs.
What’s next
The rest of the Principal Chief Debate will be discussed in the May 4 edition of TDP.
