The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Candidate Forum Tuesday, Feb. 7, during which the six candidates for Tahlequah city offices responded to questions posed by moderator Michael Stopp.
The first question focused what the candidates felt was the most important thing they’d wish to accomplish in the next four years in office, if elected.
Mayor Sue Catron, who is seeking re-election, said helping Tahlequah become the city it will be, while providing the safety and services required, is critical to her.
“Everywhere you look, there’s signs of growth, but with this growth comes challenges. Even as we continue to address deferred maintenance on our streets and sidewalks, we’re planning the corridor, stoplights and turn lanes that must expand to accommodate our traffic,” Catron said.
She said she wants to ensure the fire and police forces aren’t overwhelmed, and to have staffing and equipment needed to serve and protect.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers, who is also seeking re-election, said he wants to see the city move forward with the current economic strategy. He touched on how Tahlequah welcomed Provalus this past year and the 300 jobs added to the downtown market.
“We need to focus on our existing infrastructure. It has always been my goal, being on the city council, that we not just focus on the new, but that we also maintain our existing infrastructure and make sure we are putting just as much money into that as we are the new,” he said.
Drew Haley, who is vying for the Ward 3 office, described himself as a “dreamer” and said he thought the city should stay on path to updating the codes and ordinances. Haley, a former Tahlequah Mainstreet director, said the lighting downtown needs to be improved and focused on.
“Norris Park, it needs some improvement as well. The [Tahlequah Sports League], we’ve got to support that sports league; that has been one of the best things I’ve seen happen to Tahlequah in a long time,” he said.
Josh Allen, vying for Ward 4 councilor, said he is running on the major issue of homelessness in Tahlequah.
“I probably knocked on three-quarters of the doors in my ward, and before I did that, when I grew up, we ran a John 3:16 mission back in the mid-'80s. [This was when] Tahlequah was boarded up in downtown and there was a lot of homeless [then], but right now, it’s much worse,” said Allen, who is director of the Tahlequah Public Schools band programs.
He added that he spoke with at least 10 families who have said they don’t use the city’s parks anymore because “they’re afraid.”
“I’ve heard a lot of people talking, and we need action. We need to quit talking about it and we need to do something about it, right now,” he said.
Ryan Cannonie, an attorney who is also running for Ward 4 councilor, said Tahlequah’s future needs to be first and foremost. He said working with the surrounding entities is key to reaching that future.
“The No. 1 thing that anyone I’ve talked to has talked about is not parking anymore; it is the unhoused issues that are going on and the housing crisis in general. It’s not just people we see that are homeless, it’s also trying to find good entry-level homes and good places for people to live who want to move to Tahlequah,” he said.
Suzanne Myers, candidate for mayor, said she’s a person who will seek out facts and information as a part of every decision she makes.
“We have a community full of highly educated people – many of whom are retired, many of whom would love to give back to the community – and I think [they] just need to be asked or encouraged to part of our city government, in the sense of serving on committees and trying to get Tahlequah to a place it needs to be. We’re headed there in so many ways,” she said.
She added there is still much more to take care of and improve on. She said she would surround herself with different people and be inclusive in every decision she has made.
The panel were asked how they felt about building relationships with strategic partners in the community and what that value has on what they hope to accomplish, if elected.
Highers feels those partnerships are essential when it comes to getting things done.
“One of the things that makes Tahlequah so unique and special is that for a small town, we have big-town partners: the relationship we have at the Cherokee Nation, the United Keetoowah Band, NSU, OSU, Cherokee County, our thriving rural heath system, our growing Chamber of Commerce and our successful development authority. We have a huge talent pool here in Tahlequah with individuals who are using their time and professional expertise to move the community forward,” he said.
Haley said there has to be clear vision, and something most of the candidates worked on was the Tahlequah City Comprehensive Plan, which creates “that vision.”
“If we’re all working on going in the same direction, partnerships are essential,” he said.
Allen said the city needs people working together, and the city needs a government that will listen.
“Let's talk about the homeless problem. You’re going to have to have everybody at the table; you’re going to have to have mental health; you’re going to have to have Northeastern [Health System]; you’re going to have to have the police because they’re going to be the ones who enforce it; you’re going to have to have local churches that can reach out and take care of needs; you’re going to have to have the Day Center; you’re going to have to have everyone at table, working together to find a [solution to a] problem that’s plaguing our country, not our community,” he said.
Cannonie cited the need for reality when discussing strategic partner. He pointed out that Tahlequah isn’t an interstate town, and there are different opportunities within the community.
“Any discussion has to bring all of that to the table and realize what we can and can’t do. We cannot put all of our problems on the city; that is not going to happen, and it doesn’t have the budget, but we do have people who can help us,” he said.
Myers reached out to the several entities when she considered running for office, and asked about the relationships each one had with the city.
“I believe there’s a strong need to refresh and revisit and re-emphasize the importance of those relationships. So much has disconnected, so many good things are happening, so many good things are in progress, but there’s such a lack of communication, collaboration, and cooperation between the entities that drive this town and can make it the absolute best that it will be,” she said.
Catron said it takes a combined effort from the local entities to care for the residents of Tahlequah.
“When I speak about our infrastructure needs, it’s not just the streets. We’re going to need a second wastewater treatment plant to serve the west side of the city. We’re going to need electrical capacity expanded. We need more entry-level housing. Coordination/collaboration on the plans demands inclusion of all of our partners, because they all have their own plans, and if our plans are not coordinating, then we don’t move forward with strength,” she said.
What’s next
A followup to questions asked by forum attendees will be in the Thursday, Feb. 9 edition.
