The Board of Education of Tahlequah Public Schools district has announced that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as candidates for the No. 1 seat or No. 5 seat on the TPS Board of Education may file at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave., Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 7-9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Candidates sought for two TPS board seats
WELLING [mdash] age 67. Nursery Worker. Died October 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 28th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Caney Cemetery in Tailholt, OK. Visitation October 27th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH : Gary Leon Smith, 69 year old Building Contractor Tahlequah died October 21, 2020, services, 2:00 pm Monday October 26, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 60. Journeyman Painter. Died October 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services October 22nd at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation October 21st at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 51. Housekeeper. Died October 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services October 23rd at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation October 22nd from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
