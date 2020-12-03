Area residents intending to run for office on the Boards of Education in 11 Cherokee County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, said forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, when the filing period ends.
Rozell reminded voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 11, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.
If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a primary election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
If one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education general election, April 6, 2021.
If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates' names will appear on the general election ballot in April.
Offices for which Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted include the following:
• Briggs School District, Office No. 2.
• Grand View School District, Office 1.
• Hulbert School District, Office 1.
• Keys School District, Office 1.
• Lowrey School District, Office 1.
• Norwood School District, Office 3.
• Peggs School District, Office 2.
• Shady Grove School District, Office 2.
• Tahlequah School District, Offices 1 and 5 (unexpired).
• Tenkiller School District, Office 3.
• Woodall School District, Office 2.
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave., and the number is 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.