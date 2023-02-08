Candidates zero in on homelessness

Candidates for the Feb. 14 Tahlequah city election were asked during a public forum Tuesday night about the homeless issue in the city and what solutions they might suggest.
Questions from attendees were written on index cards, and Moderator Michael Stopp said many of those questions pertained to homes – the homeless issue and the housing issue.
“We’re seeing things go on across the country with homelessness, not just here in Tahlequah [and] we’re definitely seeing a growth here, and we’re seeing cities handling it in a different way,” Stopp said.
Candidates were asked for their philosophies and what their solution would be on the homeless problem.
Ryan Cannonie, vying for the Ward 4 office, said it came down to what the community wants to do when it comes down to offering programs, or letting people “die in the street.”
“For me, personally, I think we need to find intelligent resources and intelligent programs to solve this problem that maybe don’t encourage the mass amount of people coming here, but at the same time would not allow people to just to fall on the street,” he said.
He added if the programs and the resources were shut down, the homeless population would still be in Tahlequah with housing issues.
“What I would like to see is a more ‘wrap-around approach’ to our situation. I’d like to see community partners, organizations. I know Mayor Sue Catron started a committee on this; I would like to see more on that,” he said. “I would like to see us look at Family Promise, which turns vacant, unused buildings throughout the week into places where people can stay and see more organizations like that come into Tahlequah.”
Suzanne Myers, running for mayor, wants to get a figure of just how many homeless people are in the city.
“My first is going to be to figure out what we actually have as a situation, and I think that [Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King] and others are starting to gather that data,” she said.
She named the places where resources and services could be found for those experiencing homelessness, and said people in those situations are either there by choice or by situation.
“If they’re there by choice, I will have to evaluate what we can do for them. If they’re there by situation, that opens a whole other opportunity for us,” Myers said.
She’d ask if the person wanted to remain in the situation, if he or she would like to learn a trade, go to Indian Capital Technology Center, if there was an interest in a career to make things better.
“I think until we get answers on what exactly the situation is that we’re dealing with, we won’t be able to get an accurate and concise answer,” she said.
Catron is running for re-election, and she said she is haunted when she sees people who are having to leave their residences to live in their vehicles because they fell on hard times.
“When we’re talking about homelessness, Chief King and his crew are doing a lot about the vagrants and working on that, but the overarching concern – about how do we care about the people who are just falling off the economic shelf – is the bigger one,” she said.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers is also running for re-election, and he said the compassion for others is lost while the topic of homelessness is discussed.
“Not everybody is there through a fault of their own, but there’s also some underlining issues that are outside of just economics,” he said. “There’s also some mental health and behavior health issues we need to be able to address, and we need to be able to work through as a community.”
Drew Haley, who is vying for Ward 3 councilor, said it’s not a “one-size-fits-all” solution, and the real way to get to the problem at hand is to have face-to-face conversations and find out what people's needs are and how to help.
“I like to solve problems, and I’ve scratched my head on this one, and I don’t have a solution to it besides that,” he said. “I was talking to Chief King [Feb. 6] and unfortunately, a lot [of homeless people] just don’t want the help. It’s probably the toughest thing I’ve seen in my lifetime that we had to deal with.”
Josh Allen, running for Ward 4 councilor, has a sober-living program in his church, and he said the homeless situation is complex.
“There are two different groups of people I’ve run into: those that are in horrible circumstances that need help – we need to help those people and they want to get from Point A to Point B– and then there are those that don’t,” he said.
He said those seeking assistance need to be helped, as the city has the resources.
“For those that don’t and they just want to live on the streets, and they don’t want to have anything to do and they want to use our resources, we have to have an answer for that, too. We have to have love, but we also have to have common sense,” he said.
What’s next
The Tahlequah City Election is Tuesday, Feb. 14, when voters can vote to make eight changes to the city’s charter and elect their mayor and/or councilor.
