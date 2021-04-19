The Navajo Nation has been among the areas hardest hit by COVID-19. Native Americans as a whole have faced disproportionate losses, and 74 lives have been lost in Cherokee County.
So Farina King (Navajo), professor of Native American history at Northeastern State University, organized a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of loved ones who have passed since the start of the pandemic.
"My aunt, shimá, or mother, Florence, we called her Nanibaá, which means returns from war - she did not make it through these outbreaks, and many of us know someone who has passed on. They are in our hearts. It is for them that we gather here, and that is what inspired this event," said King.
Dr. Charles Knife Chief (Pawnee) works at W.W. Hastings Hospital and is bishop of the Tahlequah Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He gave the invocation and talked about his experiences as a Native American doctor during the pandemic.
"Week after week, it was getting worse, and now we know how it has evolved and the effect it has had on the worldwide population. It is not too surprising that the Native American population has been overwhelmingly affected," he said.
He explained that Native Americans have been hit at 3.5 times the rate of the general population, which has left many in Indigenous communities in mourning.
Dr. Joseph Faulds (Lakota) is an emeritus professor of languages and literature at NSU, and he spoke on the solace that can be felt while remembering the legacies of the lives lost.
"Yet we should find consolation, in the realization that our departed loved ones never completely leave us, for they remain a part of us that cannot be subtracted from our own humanity; they remain with us in all that we are, and we carry that part of us which they are, in all that we say and do, in our memories and in our dreams and in the texture of our thoughts and feelings," he shared.
King has always felt connected to Indian health because her father became a doctor and worked for IHS, which took her away from the Navajo Reservation to their headquarters outside of Washington, D.C., where she was primarily raised. Since then, her father moved back to the reservation, where he serves Navajo Nation as a frontline worker in Monument Valley, Utah.
Her aunt passed away after having contracted the coronavirus in her nursing home at the height of the pandemic when everything shut down, which was traumatizing for her family and community.
"It was very difficult because we couldn't come together and mourn her. We couldn't say goodbye in person," said King.
Her experience is shared by many throughout the country, as over 550,000 people have passed away, a population nearly the size of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"There was a time [at W.W. Hastings Hospital] that went on for months - all the rooms were full of people who were ill," said Knife Chief.
As cases decrease, optimism rises. Chief, like many, believes the worst of this pandemic is behind us. As many people in Cherokee County are becoming vaccinated, cases are plummeting, but professionals understand it is just as important for minds and hearts to heal as much as bodies.
For this reason, King launched NSU Community Health and Well-Being, which sponsored the event. The mission is to create a space for faculty members to support one another and students. About every week, she interviews student support professionals, and her podcasts are posted on their Facebook page.
Get involved
As a part of their center, Dr. Christine Hallman, professor of geography, offers guided nature walks twice a month for students to relax and heal, and political science instructor Dr. Cheryl Van Den Handel has facilitated 30 minutes of mindful meditation every other week. The last session will take place on Monday, April 26 on the Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/NSUOKCommunityHealth.
