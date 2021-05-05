Decoration Day at Caney Cemetery in Welling is scheduled for Sunday, May 16.
The business meeting will be held in the chapel at 10:30 a.m.
According to http://caneycemetery.com, Decoration Day, held annually the Sunday after Mother's Day, offers a time to reminisce about the past and to honor those who lie beneath the grass at Caney. It also be a time for reunion of friends and families, as well as an opportunity to clean up and decorate the area and gravesites.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
