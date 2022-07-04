Two K-9 officers are trading in their work collars for life as everyday pets with their handlers.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King told city councilors during a June 21 meeting that it was time for Burro and Ivo to retire.
"They've been very successful dogs, two totally different personalities," he said. "They both have been wonderful dogs, and as we've done in the past, I'd like to recommend that our handlers get to keep them. They spent a great amount of time with these animals over the course of their careers."
The two dogs are Belgian Malinois, and they came from Little Rock K-9 Academy.
The Belgian Malinois is the dog of choice for police and military work due to their intense drive and focus. The breed is used as a working dog for many tasks, including detection of odors such as explosives, accelerants and narcotics. They can track humans for suspect apprehension in police work, as well as search-and-rescue missions.
The dogs go through an annual certification required by CLEET for narcotics detection. During narcotics search training, handlers plant drugs in and around vehicles or buildings for the dogs to sniff out. Methamphetamine, marijuana, heroine and cocaine are all used for that purpose.
The state requires handlers to go through at least 16 hours of training each month of training, and several area agencies meet up in different places to train on narcotic searches, tracking and bite work.
"Shortly after I became chief, both handlers were able to pick their own dogs from a lot of dogs [at the academy]," said King.
The dogs and their handlers spent some together during training, as the pairs would be together 24/7.
Detective Josh Girdner has had his K-9, Burro, since 2017. In March, Girdner said Burro's duties changed at the department, and they were called to places for narcotics and spent less time on the streets. He said the excitement of finding drugs, tracking people, and training along with other K-9s is something he'll miss about working with Burro.
"What I think I'll miss most is just the basic patrol, the riding around with him every day," said Girdner. "It's something you get used to, and when it's over, it's kind of a different feeling, driving a patrol car around all day by yourself, and not having him there to talk to, or that feeling that he's got your back whenever you need him."
Lt. Bryan Qualls and his K-9 officer, Ivo, have been partners since 2017. Ivo was already trained when the two were paired up.
"Ivo is just like any other dog when he is at home. He is very playful and loves attention. He knew when he was at home he could relax. It was when I put his work collar on just before he got in my car that you could see his behavior change. He was more alert and excited when he knew it was time for work," said Qualls.
Ivo was already trained when the two were matched, and Ivo has a background in French Ring competitions. His commands are in French, and Qualls had to learn those words to build a better bond with his partner.
Qualls said it's a complete change while he's at work without his "partner in crime" next to him.
"He literally came to work every day for the past five years with me. It was for sure more quiet in my car without him. Ivo was by far the best partner I've had; he was just as reliable to me as any other officer on the street," he said.
There are a number of reasons why a K-9 officer would be retired, but once it does, the handler gets first pick as to where the animal goes.
"Some of it's their age, and the one thing we did with [the previous K-9s], we kept them active way too long, and by the time they were retired, they really didn't have any quality of life left," said King.
He said that was not something they wanted to do when it came to Ivo and Burro.
"They worked too hard, tirelessly, for too long, and they still have some life in them as pets. We feel that they both slowed down a step or two, put on a little weight just like me, and are gray-haired, and we just think it's time for them to be pets," said King.
