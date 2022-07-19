Can't stand the heat? Cool down kitchen with alternative cooking

Sweltering summer temperatures are discouraging many people from turning on their stoves, but alternatives are available for those who can't stand the heat and still have to be in the kitchen.
Tahlequah resident Teddye Snell said she focuses on eating vegetables, especially tomatoes and corn, to help beat the heat.
“Even though my family are carnivores, in the summer, we rely more heavily on vegetables,” said Snell.
She said eating side dishes that don’t have to be cooked, like raw vegetables, eliminates having to use the oven and making her home even hotter.
If Snell does decide she wants to have a meal with a meat-based protein, she will buy meat that is already cooked and build the rest of her meal around it with lighter sides. Some examples of these proteins include rotisserie or smoked chicken and ribs. To help make sure she doesn’t eat anything too heavy for her stomach Snell stays away from heavy sauces – anything with mayonnaise – and milk-based products.
As an alternative to turning on the oven, if her recipe calls for something to be cooked, Snell using other appliances in her home. Oklahoma State Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said protein-lovers can use appliances, such as electric pressure cookers, to help ease their cravings but not invite the heat in.
“Thanks to new kitchen appliances, air fryers and electric pressure cookers, it’s simple to prepare your favorite recipes without heating up the kitchen,” said Winn.
Some individuals, like Snell, even use a grill as an alternative, because while it may be hot outside, grilling takes less time and doesn’t warm up the house. Winn said grilling chicken, beef, or pork ,and then adding a side of soup or salad, can help to keep the heat outside.
If individuals want meals that have to be cooked in an oven, and they can’t use other appliance alternatives, Winn said to pick one day where they are going to use the oven to cook some type of meat. Then they can use the meat as an ingredient for different meals throughout the week. For example, one could bake a chicken, then use the meat for chicken salad one day, and make pasta with chicken the next, and so on.
Cherokee County resident Pam Moore, who was the first director of Help In Crisis, hardly grills anymore and mainly sticks to a vegetable-based diet. Instead of boiling corn, she microwaves the cobs, and if she has leftovers, she cuts it off the cob and makes it into a meal, such as bacon and corn chowder.
For individuals who don’t like leftovers, simple soups, salads, and sandwiches are always a good choice. Winn said mixing tortillas, lettuce wraps, and various breads with fresh produce, and adding fruit to overnight oats, is always an option that is less heavy on the stomach.
Moore said she makes a lot of soups and chicken salads, and substitutes plain low-fat Greek yogurt for sour cream in certain dip recipes to make it less heavy. For those who have trouble eating warm soup during the summer, Moore said there are cold soup recipes that use ingredients such as tomatoes and cucumbers. A charcuterie plate with salami, cheese, olives, and crackers, or even watermelons and melons are foods Moore turns to.
Smoothies are another alternative she makes for hot days. She said whatever fruit she can find on sale, she will put it in a bag and freeze it, and use it for smoothies later in the week.
Check it out
Winn said multiple recipes can be found online to help individuals looking for meals without dealing with the heat. For some no-cook recipes, visit https://www.tasteofhome.com/collection/fresh-balanced-filling-no-cook-summer-dinners/?_cmp=stf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.